Ndidi Won’t Feature In Leicester City Vs Aston Villa Clash 

Nigerian midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi won’t play in Saturday’s Premier League game between Leicester City and Aston Villa, according to Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers.

Ndidi, who has been sidelined since sustaining a muscle injury during a Leicester City practice, will not take part in the game due to personal commitments.

Ahead of the Premier League game which will kick off at Villa Park later today, at 16:00, coach Rodgers, said the Nigerian defensive midfielder will return to the squad soon.

“He (Ndidi) has been training well,” the coach said on Friday.

“He’s had a personal issue this week that won’t see him involved at the weekend but hopefully going forward he won’t be too far away.”

Aside from Ndidi, Leicester City are currently without James Justin, Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand, Boubakary Soumare, and Ricardo Pereira due to different degrees of injuries.

To make matters worse for Leicester City coach, Brendan Rodgers, there is a slim chance that Jamie Vardy will recover from his glute injury.

Ndidi has made 16 appearances this season for Leicester City across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Kelechi Iheanacho is expected to take part in the game at Villa Park later today.

Recall that Iheanacho’s lone goal helped Leicester to defeat lower-tier opponents Walsall to get to round five of the FA Cup.

All things being equal, Leicester City’s FA Cup hero for this season, Iheanacho, might be given preference over Patson Daka for a starting spot in the number nine position.