Naira Notes: CBN’s Emefiele Decieved Buhari Because He Lost To Tinubu – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has taken a swipe at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over the scarcity of naira notes rocking the nation.

Recall that the apex bank has fixed February 10 as the new deadline for the swap of old naira notes.

The CBN initially fixed January 31 as the deadline but many Nigerians have not been able to get the new N200, N500, and N1000 notes, prompting a scarcity in the country.

The scarcity of the naira notes has resulted in massive protests and attack on government buildings across the country.

Speaking in an interview on BBC Hausa radio service, Ganduje accused Emefiele and a small caucus surrounding President Muhammadu Buhari of formulating the naira redesign.

According to the Kano State governor, if issues regarding the currency scarcity were not resolved by next week following a meeting between Buhari and state governors, the governors would take fresh step against the CBN to avert national crisis.

Recall thay Ganduje had accused Emefiele of acting to deceive President Buhari into redesigning the naira because he failed in the APC presidential primary that produced Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima as it’s Presidential and vice presidential candidates.