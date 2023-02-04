Mock Accreditation: We’re Satisfied With BVAS’ Integrity – INEC Chairman, Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed satisfaction with the outcome of today’s conduct of the mock accreditation of registered voters to test the Bimodal Voters Accreditation (BVAS) machines.

The Commission’s Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed in Abuja, said the exercise held across the federation at designated polling units yielded the expected results, as the commission is satisfied with the integrity of the BVAS machines.

Naija News reports that the commission’s stand comes amidst reports that there was a low turnout for the exercise in most selected units across the country, as people came out in batches for the exercise.

Speaking further, the INEC boss said after visiting two of the designated polling units in Area 11 and another in Bwari Local councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), he is pleased with reports reaching him across other polling units in the country.

Yakubu said “Essentially what we intend to achieve is to further test the integrity of the machines that we are going to deploy on election day.

“We are satisfied with the tests carried out in our office, but we needed to test the machines in the field ahead of the election.

“Bearing in mind that this is the first time we deployed the machines nationwide, so we have identified 436 polling units nationwide on the equality of tests of the Federation, based on two local governments per senatorial district, and four polling units by local government making a total of 16 polling units per state, based on which we have deployed the machines.

“So in the FCT, there are four polling units earmarked for the test. This is one of the polling units. The other one is the one we visited at the post office. And so far, so good voters have been verified using their PVCs and then authenticated, using their fingerprint or facial on the basis of which they will be given the ballot papers on election day after successful accreditation.

“In the two polling units that have been visited so far. There is no report of failure. The machines have performed optimally.

“And this is the report we’re getting so far nationwide, but we have also made contingency arrangements like we will do on election day, that there is a spare machine in case and in the unlikely event of a malfunction.

“We will be able to respond and fix the machines. But so far, so good. No incident, no failure, and we’re hoping and praying. Having worked very hard that on February 25th and March 11th, the machines will also perform optimally.

“Well… you have seen so far. In this particular polling unit. The last person accredited in our presence took less than 30 seconds to accredit and this is the report we are getting from all the polling units nationwide. So the speed is good. And also the authentication is good.”

The BVAS is a technological device used to identify and accredit voters’ fingerprints and facial recognition before voting. The device is also used for capturing images of the polling unit result sheet (Form EC8A) and uploading the image of the result sheet online.