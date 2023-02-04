‘I’m Suffering In My Marriage And My Husband Is Battling Dementia’ – Mr Ibu’s Wife Cries Out For Help

Stellamaris Okoafor, wife of veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has cried out for help over issues with a lady identified as Jasmine, claiming to be her husband’s daughter.

Recall that last year Mr Ibu clarified that Jasmine is not her biological daughter, however, the latter, has continued to parade herself on social media and insist the comic actor is her father.

Naija News reports that the thespian’s wife, reached out to an Instagram blog as she opens up on the struggle in her marriage and Jasmine’s ploy to sell her husband’s property worth over N65 million.

According to Stella, she has been suffering in her marriage as her husband abandoned her and their children since last year to stay with Jasmine, who is using him for financial gain.

She claimed the lady parading herself as Jasmine Okoafor is Chioma Florence Okekeagukwu, hails from Imo State, and is in no way related to her husband who is from Enugu State.

The actor’s wife said Mr Ibu is suffering from dementia (memory loss) and Jasmine took advantage of her husband’s health condition to gain fame.

Mr Ibu’s wife claims that Jasmine is currently the manager of the actor and has been receiving all money involving his business and acting.

She further stated that every time she needs to speak or ask for money from her husband, she would communicate through Jasmine.

She noted that apart from managing all Mr Ibu’s social media accounts, the duo is also in a romantic relationship.

Mr Ibu’s wife added that their children are currently out of school because of money as Jasmine, who is in charge of the actor’s bank accounts has refused to authorize the paying of their school fees.