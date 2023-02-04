‘I Dumped APC For PDP After Osinbajo Lost Presidential Ticket’ – Ex-Scribe

A former Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Nick Ovuakporie has revealed why he dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Ovuakporie, he decided to join PDP based on principle and not for pecuniary interests.

Ovuakporie in an interview with Punch further stated that he had to leave APC after the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo lost the presidential ticket of the party to Bola Tinubu.

The former APC chieftain noted that he turned his support to the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar because he believes he would take Nigeria to a greater level like Osinbajo would have done.

Ovuakporie speaking on his reason for joining PDP said, “My defection to the PDP was on principle. It was for patriotic reasons, not for pecuniary interests.

“And if you have a copy of my letter of resignation, you will vividly see some of the reasons I gave for throwing in the towel.

“You will recall that there was a presidential primary in the APC. And I have always made good governance my first priority in politics; I am not here for the mere sake of politicking. I have always taken Nigeria first before pecuniary interests.

“That has been my guiding principle in making decisions. And that was why with my then party, the APC, my choice of a presidential candidate was Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, the Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And why did I choose him? I saw in him a man with the capacity, with needed potential to govern Nigeria. Now, that was at the level of intra-party politics.

“Having gone through that stage, I saw compelling reasons why I should continue to put Nigeria first before any other interests and I saw that if we must redefine the Nigeria of our dream, the combination of His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, and the Turakin Adamawa, His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is the next greater thing that would allow that vision of a greater Nigeria, which, was the same thing that propelled me to support Prof. Yemi Osinbajo before be lost the APC primary.”