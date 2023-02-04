Fuel/New Naira Scarcity: Tinubu Is A Patriot, Not Desperate To Be President – APC Chieftain

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has been described as a patriot who is not desperate to be the next president of Nigeria at the forthcoming polls.

Naija News learned that a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC, Tolu Bankole said Tinubu’s outburst about the frustrating issues bothering fuel scarcity, and the new naira note was an indication of his patriotism, and not his desperation to be president.

Bankole, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, explained that the APC flagbearer is a patriot interested in the wellbeing of the masses.

He remarked that Tinubu’s action at “this critical stage of our political experience” was a clear testimony of his unparalleled leadership.

The APC chieftain stated that “The strong position expressed by our party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a show of commitment to a better Nigeria and her endless possibilities.

“True patriotism implies a deep love for one’s country that not only desires the best for one’s fellow countrymen but also demands that the country should pursue its aims with honesty and empathy.

“He has displayed an ineffable love unequalled in the political history of the world. Asiwaju chose to empathise with the masses that have been subjected to untold hardship.

“The easier option by most party faithful would be to say yes or maintain silence to all government programmes no matter how discomforting for political correctness.

“The ability to confront and speak out against some policies of the government considered to be ‘anti-masses’ by Asiwaju should be applauded by all. Selflessness is exhibited at the most critical moment. Tinubu is not desperate to be President.

“This demonstration of pure heart, love for Nigerians, and commitment to improving welfare and well-being of all Nigerians will drive his Renewed Hope agenda to tame insecurity; tackle unemployment, and turn the economy around for shared prosperity.”

Naija News recalls that the APC flagbearer had commented a couple of days ago about how the lingering fuel crisis and the scarcity of the new naira notes can not stop his presidential ambition.