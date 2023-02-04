Don’t Make It Look Like The Law Is Targetting Only You – Benue Govt Fires Fulani

The Benue State Government has said the anti-open grazing law in the state is targeted at everyone and not just the Fulani ethnic group.

The spokesperson to Governor Samuel Ortom, Terver Akase, said the State’s Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law affects everyone and not just one tribe.

Recall that Ortom had accused the Fulani of trying to assassinate him since the enactment of the law in 2017.

The Governor also stated that 52 persons of Fulani extraction, led by the former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, in a desperate attempt to set him up for hatred, slander, and attacks, accused him of carrying out genocide against some pastoralists at Akwanaja in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State via a bomb attack.

Ortom accused Sanusi of making a video in Hausa, calling on all Fulani to consider him their enemy over the alleged attack.

Speaking to Daily Post, Akase said those arrested for flouting the open grazing law are not only Fulanis.

He said, ”The law is not targeting any ethnic group. Those who have been arrested are not only Fulanis. The law is not only about cows. It is about pigs, goats and all other domestic animals that are capable of moving from their homes to destroy other people’s crops. Domestic animals are supposed to be kept in ranches, that is what the law is about.

”It is a law on livestock and crop farming because it protects livestock and crop farming. This was done so that those who have livestock will keep their animals in ranches and those who have crop farms, the crop will be on farms and there will be peace for everybody.

”The Fulani don’t have an exclusive right to own cows, many people too have cows. Other tribes in Benue own cows. If their cows stray into other people’s farms, they will be impounded; that is the job of livestock guard. They seize animals, whether they are pigs or cows encroaching on people’s farms.

”It doesn’t matter who owns it, if the animal has violated the law, the animal will be impounded. if you are a Yoruba, you own animals and they are destroying people’s farms, your animals will be impounded. Fulani should not make it look like the law is targeting them.”