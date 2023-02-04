Conor Mcgregor Willing To Pay £500,000 For Katie Taylor’s World Title Rematch

Conor McGregor is willing to pay for the “extra security bill” of £500,000 for the world title rematch between women’s lightweight professional boxers, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano to take place at Dublin’s Croke Park.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are scheduled to fight on May 20 at the city’s 3Arena.

However, there are plans for them to fight at Croke Park but negotiations with the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA), the handler of the venue, were unsuccessful.

According to the GAA, the reason it was unable to allow the bout to take place at its Croke Park site was that Matchroom had failed to pay “security charges.”

In reaction to the development, Irish mixed martial artist, McGregor tweeted: “The extra security bill is 500k to have Katie Taylor fight at Croke Park? I will sponsor the event to see this happen”.

Eddie Hearn, a promoter at Matchroom, responded, “Let’s talk”.

In May 2022, Taylor and Serrano made history by being the first female competitors to hold the main event at Madison Square Garden with Tarlor won.

The Irish fighter was scheduled to face off again at Croke Park after winning the fight on points.

According to Peter McKenna, commercial director, renting Croke Park would not be considerably more expensive than renting Wembley.

He added the “real issue here is about security costs”.

He continued, “We would love to fight here.”

“The last time we talked to them properly was before Christmas. Our rent was coming in at around 400,000 euros (£355,000). I think the rent for Wembley is about £250,000 to £300,000.

“I think the surprise was that our focus on security and attention to detail was far more than they would have expected in a Wembley scenario or Bethnal Green scenario.

“You’re talking about bringing 60,000 to 70,000 people into a stadium for a fight that’s late in the evening with quite a bit of alcohol taken.”

To compete for the lightweight title at Madison Square Garden, Serrano must defeat Erika Cruz.

Taylor will be present to see the bout in New York, where Puerto Rico’s Serrano is the favorite to beat the Mexican and prompt a rematch after their historic first fight in May 2022.