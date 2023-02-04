FCT Minister, Bello Orders Arrest Of FHA Officials, Developer

A directive has been issued to security agencies to arrest the officials of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) and the developer of the collapsed two-storey building in Abuja.

Naija News understands that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Bello, issued the order in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday.

Addressing journalists on the development this morning, the Coordinator for Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Umar Shuaibu, explained that the uncompleted building that collapsed two days ago at 6th Avenue in Gwarimpa Estate trapped 24 persons.

Three people according to him, died in the incident while 21 persons were rescued.

He said the FCT Minister has since ordered the arrest of the FHA officers saddled with monitoring the development, in charge of granting the development permit, the developer, and the engineer supervising the development, for manslaughter.

