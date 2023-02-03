Yoruba Nation: Wale Adeniran Renounces Membership, Cut Ties With Akintoye

The crisis rocking the Ilana Omo Oduduwa seems to have deepened as the former Chairman of the Yoruba Nation agitators, Wale Adeniran has renounced his membership from the group.

According to him, he ceases to be a member and an officer of Ilana Omo Oduduwa with effect from Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Naija News learnt that Adeniran, who also disclosed that he has severed all ties he has with the group’s leader, Professor Adebanji Akintoye, said he remains committed to the fight for the Yoruba Nation.

It was gathered that the former leader, in a statement released on Friday morning, submitted that his decision to exit the organisation is irrevocable and irreversible.

According to him, “However, I remain firmly committed to the Yoruba Nation struggle for self-determination.

“I sever all connections and relationship with Professor Stephen Adebanji Akintoye, the Alana and Chairman of Ilana Omo Oduduwa.”

Adeniran explained that Akintoye’s Personal Assistant in late December 2022, accused him of all imaginable crimes, with the most serious being an allegation of financial impropriety in a 35-minute video.

The accusation led to him stepping down from his position to call for an investigation, but instead others made similar allegations against him.

He stated that “I reacted by calling on relevant and interested Yoruba self-determination stakeholders to institute an investigative probe panel to determine the veracity of the weighty allegations against me. In the meantime, I stepped aside from the Chairmanship and membership of Ilana Omo Oduduwa so as not to be seen to be using my office to influence the work and findings of the probe panel.

“A couple of weeks later, that is, on January 10, 2023, I repeated my call for an investigative probe panel to be set up and to make its findings known to the public within 21 (twenty-one) days. I offered to make all necessary relevant documents available to the probe panel to facilitate its work.”

Naija News understands that Adeniran, however, noted at the expiration of the 21 days that was on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, he was yet to be invited to appear and defend himself before any probe panel.

He advanced that “That being the case, I have come to the conclusion that neither my accusers nor the generality of the Yoruba public have found the allegations against me worthy of any further attention.

“Therefore, by implication, I have been absolved of any GUILT in the court of the public. The onus is not on me to investigate myself in order to establish my innocence. Rather, those who make egregious accusations against me in the public arena must establish their claims irrefutably by organizing such a Panel. He who accuses must offer proof of guilt.

“In so much as no panel has been constituted where I can contest any evidence and defend my Honor and integrity, I consider myself absolved of all accusations in the Court of Public Opinion. A deliberate and studied silence on the matter after more than twenty-one (21) days of notice, by those who made scurrilous accusations against me, is proof of ill intentions and mischief.

“On behalf of my family and myself, I hereby express sincere gratitude to friends, colleagues, Yoruba social media presenters and individuals, known and unknown who stood by me and my family during these trying times, and who continually expressed confidence in my integrity. This has been a source of strength for us.

“To all Yoruba sons and daughters, I say, do not despair. It is not the time to be despondent. It is the time to come together to do a review, to engage in serious brainstorming, and to re-strategize, within the context of a new, well-structured organization that will be all-inclusive, and focused on Yoruba self-determination.”