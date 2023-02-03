Tinubu Boasts Of Helping Buhari Win Elections, He Should Help Himself – Melaye

Former lawmaker of the 8th National Assembly, Sen. Dino Melaye, has again mocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 elections.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said he wonders why the former governor of Lagos State is relying on President Muhammadu Buhari for his victory in the 2023 election after boasting on several occasions that he helped the incumbent leader to win elections in the past.

Melaye said Tinubu’s case could be likened to a case of ‘Physician, Heal Thyself,’ insinuating that the APC flag-bearer should help himself to victory and stop complaining about some saboteurs.

“If a man boasted of his redemptive power to deliver President Buhari from perennial failure in Presidential aspiration, why should he now rely on Buhari to win elections? It is a case of ‘Physician, Heal Thyself,’ Melaye said.

Naija News understands that Melaye stated this in reaction to recent comments by Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai.

The duo recently alleged some elements in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet and bigwigs in their party are plotting to sabotage their presidential campaign.

APC Mainstream Not Proud Of Tinubu

Reacting, Melaye, who is the Director of Public Affairs in the PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee, said in a statement on Thursday that President Buhari may have decided not to hand over the country to a man who has amputated himself; hence his refusal to support the APC flag-bearer.

The PDP chieftain added that the drama playing out within the APC clearly shows that the party’s mainstream is neither proud nor pleased with its presidential candidate.

The PDP presidential campaign spokesperson said: “Overwhelmed by undisguised public disenchantment, poor campaign management, internal dissent and multiple contradictions, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and leading voices of the party are aligning with reality by conceding victory to the PDP ahead of the February 23 Presidential election.

“Although they blame their imminent defeat on insider sabotage, whatever is manifesting in the ruling Party today is predictable and contextual. From its inception till now, the APC has been a marriage of convenience that is headed for divorce and a child of circumstance that is suffering from maturation lag. Either way, it is a hopeless case.”

Tinubu, El-Rufai’s Comment Amplifying APC’s Tone Of Defeat

Arguing further, Melaye said the candid confession by Tinubu and Governor El-Rufai, that the leadership of the APC is working against the Tinubu/Kashim Shettima ambition “can only signify the amplification of tones of defeat.”

According to Melaye, PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and party members are working round the clock, reminding Nigerians of the good days under the PDP.

He said Atiku has assured Nigerians of a new lease of life when he wins the 2023 election.

“On the other hand, the APC, after blaming the PDP for 8 years and gaining no conviction, is now blaming itself. The Party is simply self-destructive,” Melaye noted.

He added that as much as President Buhari is liable for the failings in his party, he can not be liable for the personal shortcomings of the candidate of APC, “who bears a heavy burden of his controversial past and an inglorious present replete with an unmitigated exhibition of incoherence, incapacity and incompetence.”

PDP Grateful To Tinubu, APC

Melaye said the PDP owes the ruling party and its presidential candidate some gratitude for calling the attention of Nigerians to the suffering occasioned by currency change, fuel scarcity, high exchange rate and the undeniable admission that the APC is neither coordinated nor united to serve the interest of Nigerians.

He said: “From the drama playing out in APC, it is obvious that the mainstream of the Party is neither proud nor pleased with its candidate. If it is also true that President Buhari, who has been talking of bequeathing great legacies, is not pushing Tinubu’s ticket, then the President may just want to spare Nigerians from the plague of handing over a relay race baton to a man who has wilfully amputated himself.”

The Kogi State politician asserted that his principal, Atiku, has emerged as the front-runner and the preferred choice even by competing parties. He added that Atiku would unite Nigerians, restore progress, and realign Nigeria to its pride of place in the comity of nations.

“With the daily lamentations of APC, the inevitable failure of the Party in the polls, and the fatigue evident in its Presidential Candidate, the PDP is looking forward to savouring victory with a great deal of responsibility,” said Melaye.