‘These Events Can Put The President In Trouble’ – Buhari’s Ex-Minister Slams FG Over Fuel And Naira Scaricity

A former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari’s advisers for Nigerians’ current hardship.

Naija News reports that Nigerians are having difficulty getting fuel and the new naira notes ahead of the deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Speaking on “Focus Nigeria,” a programme on the African Independent Television (AIT), on Thursday, Shittu, who served as minister during Buhari’s first term between 2015 and 2019, urged the president to find a solution to the issues rocking the nation.

According to the former Minister, the situation in the country was regrettable, blaming those who made the decisions.

He said: “What is happening is a shame and regrettably a failure of leadership.

“The fault is in those who are supposed to have made these decisions.”

He stated that while Buhari is a “humble person” and doesn’t talk much, his “small coterie” of advisers are taking advantage of him.

He stated that the naira redesign policy came at a very wrong time, adding that: “We must be able to criticise the government for not making enough sense in their timing of the currency redesign.”

“With due respect to the president, he may not have been given the appropriate perspective of issues like this. But the government must take responsibility if those at the central bank are not doing their job well,” the APC said.

Shittu said: “If President Muhammadu Buhari doesn’t do the needful in the next one or two weeks, he will be in trouble after leaving office.”

Continuing, the former Minister noted that with the masses’ hatred, all the credits Buhari had gotten would go down the drain.