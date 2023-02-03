Street Agog As Tinubu Takes Bus Ride To Ekiti Campaign Venue (Video)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has continued to pull a massive crowd at his campaign rally ahead of the February 25th election.

Naija News reports that the former governor of Lagos State alongside his running mate and other chieftains of the party stormed Ekiti State today (Friday) for their campaign rally.

The rally which was held at Ekiti Parapo Pavillion, Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital, was filled with supporters of the APC flagbearer.

Bola Tinubu who took a bus ride to the venue could be seen waving and dancing amidst being cheered by the supporters while fuji singer, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly called Kwam1 was also heard singing in the background.

Tinubu Boasts Of Helping Buhari Win Elections

Meanwhile, a former lawmaker of the 8th National Assembly, Sen. Dino Melaye, has again mocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 elections.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said he wonders why the former governor of Lagos State is relying on President Muhammadu Buhari for his victory in the 2023 election after boasting on several occasions that he helped the incumbent leader to win elections in the past.

Melaye said Tinubu’s case could be likened to a case of ‘Physician, Heal Thyself,’ insinuating that the APC flag-bearer should help himself to victory and stop complaining about some saboteurs.