Premier League Matchday 22 Fixtures, Kick-Off Time

The Premier League matchday 22 fixtures will kick off tonight at Stamford Bridge when Chelsea host Fulham at 21:00.

Chelsea who just spent heavily in the January Transfer window are condemned to win the game to boost their chances of finishing in the Premier League top four this season. They are currently occupying the 10th spot, two points below the 7th spot Fulham with a game in hand.

On Saturday, there will a series of games to enjoy. One of the showdowns to watch out for is the game between table leaders Arsenal and relegation-threatened Everton. The game will kick off at 13:30.

At 16:00, there will be five Premier League games across England. Top on the list is the clash between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

During the same time, 6th placed Brighton will host relegation-threatened Bournemouth at the Falmer Stadium.

In the same vain, Southampton that were so busy in the January Transfer window will try to push themselves out of the bottom of the relegation zone by beating Brentford away from home.

Another interesting clash that will go down at 16:00 is the game between embattled Liverpool and 17th-placed Wolves. They both need to win the game to brighten their chances of finishing strong this season.

Aston Villa and Leicester City clash at Villa Park will be the last game that will kick off at 16:00. Afterward, the league will resume at 18:30 on the same day when West Ham United take on Newscast United at St. James Park.

While on Sunday, Nottingham Forest that signed 30 players within seven months will face Leeds United in a must-win game at 15:00.

Following that game, the reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City will travel to north London to take on Tottenham Hotspur at 17:30.