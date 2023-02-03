Popular Nollywood Actor Discloses Why Politicians Mistreat Nigerians

Nollywood actor, Federick Leonard, has reacted to the current situation in the country as he revealed why Nigerian politicians mistreat the masses.

Naija News reports that the newly married man, in a post via Instagram, said Nigeria is a country of spinless talkers.

The country has recently been faced with difficult times from the fuel crisis, shortage of new Naira notes, and the struggle of swapping the old Naira note to exchanging ‘Naira with Naira’ at exorbitant rates at the Point of Sale (POS).

According to Frederick Leonard, Nigerians are being treated poorly by their leaders because they are aware that the citizens are spineless talkers.

The thespian added that Nigerians will have to fight for the betterment of the country as freedom from bad and oppressive leadership does not come cheap.

He wrote: “We are indeed a country of Spinless talkers. #These leaders know, and that’s why they do us the way they do us.

“As long as we remain spineless, Nigeria will never get better because freedom from bad and oppressive leadership is not free. #WeAreNotReadyYet”

Adekunle Gold Blasts Buhari

Meanwhile, Nigerian afrobeat singer and songwriter, Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for the hardship in the country.

In a post shared on Twitter, Adekunle Gold said the Buhari administration has wasted eight years of Nigerians’ lives.

The singer noted that the country regressed as a nation since the Buhari administration took over power in 2015.