Peter Obi Loses Presidential Campaign Member To Death (Photo)

A member of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign, Dr. Omawumi Jemide-Lawal has been confirmed dead.

Naija News understands Dr. Jemide-Lawal from Delta State lost her life in a fatal motor vehicle accident which happened recently.

The development was confirmed by the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi who took to Twitter on Friday to mourn the deceased.

Obi in a personally signed statement prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul and the strength for the family members, Labour Party and the good people of Delta State to bear the loss.

He wrote: “I was saddened by the news of the tragic death of Dr. Omawumi Jemide-Lawal in a fatal vehicular accident. Dr. Jemide-Lawal was among the recently appointed members of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign.

“Her death is a huge loss to her family, the Labour Party, and the good people of Delta state. I pray for the peaceful repose of her soul and that God Almighty will grant her family the fortitude to bear this huge loss. -PO”

Gunmen Kill Judge

The Chairman of Ejemekwuru Customary Court in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, Nnaemeka Ugboma was on Thursday murdered by gunmen.

Close sources that spoke with Punch disclosed that the gunmen who operated in motorcycles murdered Ugboma while presiding over a court session.

The incident led to the end of the court sitting as lawyers, court staff and litigants fled.

The killing of Ugboma, who hailed from the Nnebukwu community in Oguta LGA, caused panic in the Ejemekwuru community as natives and residents fled their homes.

The development was confirmed by the chairman of the Owerri Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ugochukwu Allinor.