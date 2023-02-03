Paternity Scandal: ‘My Life Is In Danger’ – Popularly Nollywood Actor Cries Out

Nollywood actor, Yomi Gold, has cried out over a threat to his life following a paternity scandal with popular Lagos big boy, Mosh, and his wife, Aduke Doyin.

Naija News reports that the drama started after a controversial Instagram blogger alleged that Yomi is the father of Mosh’s child.

According to the report, Mosh and Aduke’s marriage crashed over paternity fraud and infidelity after the husband hacked his wife’s email account and discovered that Yomi Gold is the father of his second child.

Reacting via his Instagram page, the actor debunked the report stating he is not the father of the child and issued a warning to the blogger.

Yomi also cautioned that the family of Mosh should be allowed to settle the issue between them and promised to continue praying for the couple.

He wrote: “I’m not the father of Mosh’s child. This has to stop. Everyone should calm down… Allow this family to resolve whatever it is that is going on. I will continue to pray for them at this difficult time”

In a subsequent post, Yomi revealed that his life was in danger and also shared a video of a phone conversation between him and an unknown number threatening and laying curses on him and his mother.

He wrote: “My life is in danger”