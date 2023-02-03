Okon Lagos Declares Support For Preferred Presidential Candidate, Says Nigerians Are Fed Up

Nollywood actor, Imeh Bishop fondly called Okon Lagos has publicly declared his support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi.

The 41-year-old comic actor threw his weight behind the LP candidate on Friday, February, 3rd via his verified Instagram page.

The actor said that Nigerians including himself is fed up of the economic hardship and suffering endured every day in the country.

He further urged the public to transfer their aggression and anger to the ballot, adding that those who will be offered money on the day of elections should collect it and still vote right for the former Anambra Governor.

Sharing photos of Peter Obi, Okon captioned it: “When we are truly fed up, our oppressors will truly fade out! If you are truly Tired, transfer the #endsars #endbadgovernance energy to the ballot! It is time!!

“Have they given or promised you money? Please take it. It is your money. Do their bidding if you want, but on the last day, when it matters most, elections day, PLEASE VOTE LP…VOTE PETER OBI @petergregoryobi for PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA…THE NIGERIA THAT WILL WORK FOR YOU.”