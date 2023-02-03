NYSC Member, Francis Moses Ashiki Dies On POP Day

Friends, family members, and colleagues have taken to social media to mourn the passing away of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Francis Moses Ashiki.

The graduate of the Nasarawa State Polytechnic Lafia, Nasarawa State, died on the day of his Passing-Out-Parade (POP).

Naija News learnt that the young man was involved in a fatal car accident.

Reports made available by Ashiki’s friends on the internet revealed that the 2022 Batch A Stream One corps member, popularly known as Ryder, was involved in an accident that happened on Thursday, February 2, 2023, in Bauchi State.

Naija News understands that the deceased hailed from Randa Community, Lafia North Development Area of Nasarawa State.

Sharing the sad news of Ashiki’s demise, a friend, Monica Ene Miracle wrote on Facebook: “I called you today. I said you should follow my place when coming from Adamawa, you said maybe you will come or when coming for your pop. Ryder, please call me fati, death why 2/2/2023.

“I can’t take this, is too heavy, so that’s the last conversation we did today, all your up and down is for what. I can’t believe am seeing your pictures all around, God in heaven, God God, Francis Moses Ashiki.”

Another, Opaluwa Juliana wrote: “Hmm, I lack a word to say. Francis Moses Ashiki why now? You did you break ur hand or legs death took you from us so suddenly, Ryder. Please, I want to talk to you wake-up please. Give me a little chance to talk to you. This wasn’t d plan nah you left so early, omo my gee, I want to hear you call me big madam I want to hear more of it. I’m supposed to be writing congratulations because today is your POP, and I’m writing rip. Ryder this is not fair nah.

“Hmmm Can’t question God but God knows the best. Rest on, you will forever be in my heart. Thanks for the moment we shared thank you for letting me know you.”

One Smart Eggon also wrote: “Life is a seed. The family members and the entire Youths of Randa Community in kwandere district Shabu, Lafia North Development Area will forever miss you. We are expecting your well-wishers trooping in to Congratulate you on this day but death have Congratulated you instead. May the soul of Francis Moses Ashiki rest in peace with the Lord God Almighty Amen.”