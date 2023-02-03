Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 3rd February, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 3rd February 2023.

The PUNCH: Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, again on Thursday, took a swipe at the people he called elements in the Presidency, whom he said were bent on inciting voters against the All Progressives Congress. The governor, who said this on a TV Continental programme, Journalists’ Hangout, said the time frame for the cashless policy was inflicting needless pain on Nigerians.

The Guardian: As Nigerians mark a week of anguish and frustration over naira swap policy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has placed cash operations of banks on strict monitoring, as concerns over handling of new naira notes disbursed to the lenders continue. There have been speculations that some bank officials sell the new notes to politicians and other VIPs for a premium, leading millions of Nigerians to scramble for cash for transactional purposes.

The Nation: President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the February 25 presidential poll is not in doubt, Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and Works and Housing Minister Babatunde Fashola confirmed yesterday. The President, they said, is solidly behind the ruling party’s candidate.

Daily Trust: Governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have rejected the February 10 deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to end the legal tender status of the old N1000, N500 and N200 notes. Credible sources close to the governors said they were worried Nigerians have been finding it difficult to live a normal life in the last few days and therefore resolved to meet President Muhammadu Buhari on the matter.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.