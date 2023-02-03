Nigerian Billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi Set To Buy Sheffield United

A Nigerian billionaire, Dozy Mmobuosi, may soon be named the owner of Sheffield United as he is set to buy the Championship club for £90 million.

Sheffield United are attempting to return to the Premier League this season despite having a transfer embargo placed on them in January owing to financial complications.

Hence, the potential acquisition of Mmobuosi, a Nigerian internet entrepreneur whose company, Tingo, is valued at over £7 billion, is expected to fix their financial problems.

According to The Times, the EFL’s owners and directors are currently evaluating Mmobuosi, but no issues have been identified so far.

They contend that the embargo was imposed as a result of Sheffield United’s failure to make timely acquisition payments, prohibiting them from making a player acquisition for the following 18 months or until they are promoted.

After the transfer embargo was placed on the club, Prince Abdullah, the current Saudi owner of the South Yorkshire club, decided to sell the outfit.

Below are 5 interesting facts about Dozy Mmobuosi:

1. Mmobuosi is a digital entrepreneur and the owner of a tech company known as Tingo Mobile PLC (founded in 2001) which is said to be worth £7 billion.

2. He earned a Master of Science in Economics and a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Ambrose Alli University.

3. He developed and introduced Nigeria’s first SMS Banking Solution, called “Flashmecash,” which was eventually purchased by the First City Monument Bank, according to Examinerlive.

4. He is a rural development doctoral candidate at Universiti Putra Malaysia. He reportedly earned a degree in advanced management and leadership from the University of Oxford’s Sad Business School in March 2022.

5. Mmobuosi is rumored to have also established two mobile phone manufacturing facilities in Nigeria to provide the local population with access to smartphones and the Internet.