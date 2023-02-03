New Naira Notes: Pregnant Woman Rejected By Hospital Dies At Home

A pregnant woman has reportedly died on account of scarcity of the new Naira notes in banks

Naija News gathered that the couple who lived in Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State, could not pay the required hospital deposit because he could not access cash over the bank’s counter.

John Auta and his pregnant was said to have been rejected by the hospital after he could not make the payment due to the scarcity of the Naira notes.

Speaking about his wife’s death Auta told Tribune that, “I ran to my bank to withdraw money but was told no money. I went back looking for POS operators, but I could not find any because, since the issue of new currency began, most POS operator locked up their business centre.”

However, as he could not withdraw the money, they both decided to go home, trusting God for safe delivery.

Unfortunately, their situation took a turn for the worse, which eventually led to her death.

”My wife began labour around 11 pm. Since I could not withdraw any money, I called the attention of a nurse within our locality. But as my wife delivered, blood was coming out non-stop. All efforts by the nurse to stop the bleeding failed,” Aluta said.