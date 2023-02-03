Man Slumps, Dies In Delta Bank Over Long Queue

A yet-to-be-identified man reportedly slumped and died on Friday while standing inside a commercial bank in Delta State.

Reports obtained by Naija News claimed that the citizen had stood in a long queue waiting for his turn to be attended to in the bank located in Agbor, Delta State.

The Tribune claimed in its report that the man, just like other people, was waiting in the queue to collect his Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card at the bank in Ika South Local Government Area when he suddenly slumped.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, has confirmed the incident to journalists saying the citizen was not trying to withdraw cash as claimed in some quarters but came to collect his ATM card.

Naija News reports that there have been long queues at commercial banks lately following the deadline by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for depositing old naira notes and swapping the same for the redesigned N1000, N500 and N200 naira notes.

Due to the development, many frustrated customers have been seen in a brawl recently while many have resorted to alternative means of cash withdrawal.