List Of APC Governors Absent At Meeting With Buhari

Some governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were absent at a crucial meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News earlier reported that President Buhari met with the governors on Friday at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja, over the fuel scarcity and new naira notes shortage.

This is coming days after the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele. stated that the old notes would seize to be acceptable starting from February 10th, 2023.

Some of the APC governors absent at the meeting included Governors Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, Aminu Masari of Katsina State, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, Babagana Zulum of Borno State and Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

While the governors in attendance at the meeting were Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, Imo State, Hope Uzodimma; Zamfara State, Bello Matawale; Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu; Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi; Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; Yobe State, Mai Bala-Buni; Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje; Niger State, Sani Bello, and Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.