Keyamo Reacts As Wike Backs Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition

The Chief Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Festus Keyamo (SAN), has mocked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the endorsement of Bola Tinubu by Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers State.

Naija News reports that the Rivers goveror had reportedly directed all local government chairmen, his aides and party executive members in the state to deliver Tinubu at the February 25 presidential poll.

The PDP Rivers Presidential Council made this known in a letter dated February 1 addressed to Wike and signed by the Director, State Campaign Management Committee, Rivers dtate chapter, Dr. Abiye Sekibo.

Reacting to the development in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Friday, Keyamo said Tinubu’s endorsement by Wike is an important milestone in the chronicles of a crushing defeat foretold for the PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

Keyamo said the ruling party will look back and point at the rebellion of the G5 as a turning point in the downward spiral of the PDP after February 25 election.

He wrote: “This is an important milestone in the chronicles of a crushing defeat foretold. We shall all look back and point at the rebellion of the G5 as a turning point in the downward spiral of the PDP after February 25th. This is the end game.

“Jungle don fully mature for Rivers.”