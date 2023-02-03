Imo State: Gunmen Kill Judge In Court

The Chairman of Ejemekwuru Customary Court in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, Nnaemeka Ugboma was on Thursday murdered by gunmen.

Close sources that spoke with Punch disclosed that the gunmen who operated in motorcycles murdered Ugboma while presiding over a court session.

The incident led to the end of the court sitting as lawyers, court staff and litigants fled.

The killing of Ugboma, who hailed from the Nnebukwu community in Oguta LGA, caused panic in the Ejemekwuru community as natives and residents fled their homes.

One of the sources said, ”The jurist was a law graduate of 1991 set. He was killed in his court while sitting. His killers came with motorcycles. They came into the court, dragged him out and shot him dead and drove off.

“His corpse was there as people in court fled. The whole thing is confusing because nobody knew any reason why they killed him. He was from the Nnebukwu community in Oguta LGA here.”

The development was confirmed by the chairman of the Owerri Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ugochukwu Allinor.

Allinor, speaking on the incident, said the branch would communicate to the public its actions regarding the killing of the judge by gunmen.