Ghana’s Andre Ayew Becomes Nottingham Forest’s 30th Recruit
Ghana’s Andre Ayew became Nottingham Forest’s 30th signing of the 2022-2023 season after he joined the club as a free agent.
Before Andre Ayew decided to join the Premier League club on Thursday, the Ghanaian national team captain reportedly attracted interest from another Premier League club, Everton.
Ayew has been added to Forest’s squad list of 25, which was submitted to the Premier League on Thursday afternoon. Lewis O’Brien, whose loan move to Blackburn fell through on Transfer Deadline Day, is not included.
Ayew joins on a contract that runs through the end of the current campaign.
Naija News recalls that the Ghanaian footballer scored 35 goals in 84 games while playing for Swansea under Forest’s current manager Steve Cooper.
The 33-year-old attacker who was without a club after leaving Qatari team Al Sadd is thrilled to reunite with coach Cooper.
Ayew joined Al Sadd in July 2021 and helped them win the Qatar Stars League that season by scoring 15 goals in 21 league games. By the time he left, he had scored 22 goals in 39 games.
With his participation in the 2022 World Cup, Ayew became the only Ghanaian player to appear in each of the country’s previous three World Cups. He scored in Ghana’s opening group-stage match against Portugal. He has 113 international caps for Ghana.
After joining Nottingham Forest, Ayaw said: “It’s a great feeling to sign for Nottingham Forest. I know how big the club is and I know how much the club means to the city and the fanbase. It’s always been difficult whenever I’ve played against Forest and at The City Ground and I love the stadium.
“Steve Cooper is someone who knows me very well and knows how to work with me both on and off the pitch. We have a strong relationship, he’s a special coach and a special human being and someone who I really look up to.
“I know what I can bring to the team, I’m ready to give my all and make sure that we are able to stay in the Premier League.”
Below are the names of the 30 Players Nottingham Forest signed within seven months:
Permanent deals:
Taiwo Awoniyi, Union Berlin
Giulian Biancone, Troyes
Moussa Niakhate, Mainz
Omar Richards, Bayern Munich
Neco Williams, Liverpool
Wayne Hennessey, Burnley
Brandon Aguilera, Alajuelense
Harry Toffolo, Huddersfield
Lewis O’Brien, Huddersfield
Jesse Lingard, Manchester United
Orel Mangala, Stuttgart
Emmanuel Dennis, Watford
Cheikhou Kouyate, Crystal Palace
Remo Freuler, Atalanta
Morgan Gibbs-White, Wolves
Hwang Ui-Jo, Bordeaux
Willy Boly, Wolves
Josh Bowler, Blackpool
Serge Aurier, Villarreal
Adnan Kanuric, Sarajevo
Gustavo Scarpa, Palmeiras
Danilo, Palmeiras
Felipe, Atletico Madrid
Jonjo Shelvey, Newcastle
Andre Ayew, unattached
Players at Forest on loan
Dean Henderson, Manchester United
Renan Lodi, Atletico Madrid
Loic Bade, Rennes
Chris Wood, Newcastle
Keylor Navas, Paris Saint-Germain