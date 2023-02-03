Ghana’s Andre Ayew Becomes Nottingham Forest’s 30th Recruit

Ghana’s Andre Ayew became Nottingham Forest’s 30th signing of the 2022-2023 season after he joined the club as a free agent.

Before Andre Ayew decided to join the Premier League club on Thursday, the Ghanaian national team captain reportedly attracted interest from another Premier League club, Everton.

Ayew has been added to Forest’s squad list of 25, which was submitted to the Premier League on Thursday afternoon. Lewis O’Brien, whose loan move to Blackburn fell through on Transfer Deadline Day, is not included.

Ayew joins on a contract that runs through the end of the current campaign.

Naija News recalls that the Ghanaian footballer scored 35 goals in 84 games while playing for Swansea under Forest’s current manager Steve Cooper.

The 33-year-old attacker who was without a club after leaving Qatari team Al Sadd is thrilled to reunite with coach Cooper.

Ayew joined Al Sadd in July 2021 and helped them win the Qatar Stars League that season by scoring 15 goals in 21 league games. By the time he left, he had scored 22 goals in 39 games.

With his participation in the 2022 World Cup, Ayew became the only Ghanaian player to appear in each of the country’s previous three World Cups. He scored in Ghana’s opening group-stage match against Portugal. He has 113 international caps for Ghana.

After joining Nottingham Forest, Ayaw said: “It’s a great feeling to sign for Nottingham Forest. I know how big the club is and I know how much the club means to the city and the fanbase. It’s always been difficult whenever I’ve played against Forest and at The City Ground and I love the stadium.

“Steve Cooper is someone who knows me very well and knows how to work with me both on and off the pitch. We have a strong relationship, he’s a special coach and a special human being and someone who I really look up to.

“I know what I can bring to the team, I’m ready to give my all and make sure that we are able to stay in the Premier League.”

Below are the names of the 30 Players Nottingham Forest signed within seven months:

Permanent deals:

Taiwo Awoniyi, Union Berlin

Giulian Biancone, Troyes

Moussa Niakhate, Mainz

Omar Richards, Bayern Munich

Neco Williams, Liverpool

Wayne Hennessey, Burnley

Brandon Aguilera, Alajuelense

Harry Toffolo, Huddersfield

Lewis O’Brien, Huddersfield

Jesse Lingard, Manchester United

Orel Mangala, Stuttgart

Emmanuel Dennis, Watford

Cheikhou Kouyate, Crystal Palace

Remo Freuler, Atalanta

Morgan Gibbs-White, Wolves

Hwang Ui-Jo, Bordeaux

Willy Boly, Wolves

Josh Bowler, Blackpool

Serge Aurier, Villarreal

Adnan Kanuric, Sarajevo

Gustavo Scarpa, Palmeiras

Danilo, Palmeiras

Felipe, Atletico Madrid

Jonjo Shelvey, Newcastle

Andre Ayew, unattached

Players at Forest on loan

Dean Henderson, Manchester United

Renan Lodi, Atletico Madrid

Loic Bade, Rennes

Chris Wood, Newcastle

Keylor Navas, Paris Saint-Germain