Gabriel Martinelli To Remain At Arsenal Until 2027

Arsenal’s attacker Gabriel Martinelli has agreed to a long-term contract renewal with the North London club.

Gabriel Martinelli extended his stay at Arsenal until 2027. The Brazilian international who is 21 years old, arrived at the Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2019 and has since participated in 111 games across all competitions for the Gunners.

He has consistently performed well in the Premier League this season, scoring seven goals to help the Gunners increase their lead over second-placed Manchester City by five points.

Martinelli participated in eight games for Brazil’s Under-23 squad before making his senior debut in March 2022.

He accompanied the Brazil team on its trip to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, playing in two matches as the Selecao were knocked out in the quarterfinals stage.

After the Brazilian international renewed his contract with Arsenal on Thursday, the club’s manager, Mikel Arteta said: “Gabi is still very young, so we know there’s still much more to come from him.

“Our supporters see his quality and energy every single time he puts on the shirt and he’s the same every day in training, with his hard work and positive values.

“We’re now excited to continue to develop his huge talent and look forward to seeing him perform with Arsenal in the years to come.”

While Gabriel Martinelli said, “I feel amazing, I’m really happy in getting the new contract.

“I want to do my best for the team and the fans as well, to give back to them and make them proud.

“I’ve said it many times, I love everything about Arsenal.

“I love the city, I love my teammates, I love the fans, I love the club and I’m going to try my best for this football club.”