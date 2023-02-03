Fuel, New Notes Scarcity: Protesters Attack Oyo Gov’s Office

Angry youths on Friday invaded the Oyo State Secretariat, Agodi Ibadan over fuel and new naira notes scarcity in the country.

There had been complaints over the new note policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and fuel scarcity in the country.

The gate of the secretariat was locked following information that protests had rocked different parts of the capital city.

The protesters who invaded the secretariat with sticks, woods and other dangerous weapons, forced the two main gates of the Secretariat open

The development saw security operatives on the ground to take cover.

The protesters having seen that workers and people within the secretariat scampering for safety headed straight to the Governor’s office where they attempted to force the gate open.

The resistance by the officers on duty, who fire blank shots into the air, made the protesters throw stones and other dangerous weapons into the Governor’s office.

A police officer attached to the Governor’s office was injured in an attack by the protesters.

They destroyed property in the area with one of the suspects arrested.

The swift intervention and backup from the men of Operation Burst and the Police Team saved the situation that would have degenerated into a major crisis.