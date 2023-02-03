Fans Worry About Omah Lay After ‘Disturbing’ Post On Social Media

Some fans have expressed concern over the well-being of Nigerian singer, Stanley Omah, popularly known as Omah Lay, after sharing a cryptic post on his social media page.

In the post, the talented singer said angels are supposed to fly and if people do not hear from him in a while, then he is somewhere working on his wings.

He wrote: “Angels are supposed to fly. So when you don’t see or hear from me in a while just know that i’m somewhere working on my wings.”

However, the post sparked reactions from netizens with people describing it as disturbing and they expressed concern for the singer’s well-being.

Others also claimed that the ‘Soso’ crooner might be talking about working on himself and not necessarily depressed.

jessica_amaka_xo wrote: “Anybody going through anything disturbing rn….i pray you find peace”

official_tinuke1 wrote: “I still wonder how n why celebrities get depressed because”

omalichanwa wrote: “SoSo hasn’t been taking away his pains, deep down Omah is going through stuffs and the messages are clear in his recent songs”

d_realsparkamani wrote: “This guy is just simply saying he is going off to work more on himself ! Because he believes he can do better! He said Angels are supposed to fly! Which simply means he is supposed to do better, so just because he thinks he has not attained his full potentials he would sometimes go off to work on himself so he can fly! Nor be everything be suicide.”

rhukieee wrote: “Hope he is safe … this isn’t a good write up..his friends and family should check up on him now that he has spoke up oo”

canaan_navigator wrote: “At this point i think he he just seeking attention.”

officialbobbyfredrick__ wrote: “To all going through things they can’t explain which is giving u sleepless night,may God give u answers to ur troubles n peace to ur souls”

mannyz_artistry wrote: “This probably even has a different meaning to all of this depression claims…he’d be working on his growth and craft, he is an Angel then he should fly and soar . I wish him d best”

kebamzolaoye wrote: “I think what this means is that he’s going to be unavailable for a while so he can improve on himself/his career and return to take his rightful position.”

i.am__romeo wrote: “This dude has been going through a lot since becoming famous. What most people fail to understand is the fact that the richer you become, the more uncomfortable you become as well. just the sad truth. They showcase the luxury lifestyle and get envied by everyone, but deep down, their problems are bigger than money, and that’s the greatest problem.”

9jasingles_partner_connects wrote: “Come oooooh. Be careful with this message. I no want to hear say we didn’t see you again abeg. I take God beg you, na because of your song make my babe love me well well then till now sef.”