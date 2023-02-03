Ex-Minister Fires Buhari For Not Endorsing Tinubu, Says APC Candidate Not Responsible For FG’s Failure

Former Minister of Communications Adebayo Shittu has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to openly endorse the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former Minister, who served under Buhari from 2015 to 2019, stated this while speaking on “Focus Nigeria,” a programme on the African Independent Television (AIT), on Thursday.

Speaking, Shittu stated that Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, is not part of Buhari’s administration failure.

According to the member of the Presidential Campaign Council of APC, Buhari must take responsibility for the policies of his administration.

He said: “Tinubu is a member of the APC, but he is not part of the Buhari government.

“They are making Tinubu a victim of a policy he has no idea of. The government does not report to him, and he doesn’t give instructions to the president.

“It’s not fair to say that because Tinubu helped install people in the government, then he should take the blame for their failure.”

While stating that the chances of Tinubu are still very bright ahead of this month’s election, Shittu tackled the president for not purposely endorsing the APC candidate at campaign rallies.

He said: “It will be most uncharitable of any leader to go to a campaign of a particular candidate and not publicly ask people to vote for that candidate. It is most unfortunate that it happens in a number of events.

“But the president is a human being and susceptible to all kinds of unfair and immoral influences he may not know. I am sorry I am saying this, but I have to say this in the interest of Nigeria.”