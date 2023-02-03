Eniola Badmus Gets Appointment From Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council, Days To Election

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has bagged an appointment with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council.

Naija News reports that the thespian who seemed unbothered about the criticisms online over her support for the APC candidate got an appointment to serve as a member, of Creative Arts for the Tinubu/Shettima campaign council.

Excited about the latest achievement, Eniola Badmus took to her Instagram story to share the appointment letter dated February 2, 2023.

She described the appointment as quite golden for her and expressed appreciation to the PCC for having her on board.

Holding the letter, she said: “so this is quite golden for me hun huh…Eniola Badmus hun hun… thank you for having me, appreciate… appreciate… it’s official”

The letter reads: “On behalf of APC Presidential Campaign Council (PPC), I humbly wish to inform you of your nomination to serve as Member of the above Directorate.

“I am to add that your nomination to serve in this capacity is voluntary and a clarion call to National duty.

“We are grateful that you have joined our campaign team. We know you will do your utmost in this new responsibility so we conduct an effective, message-driven campaign leading us to victory in the 2023 presidential election.

“Together, not only can we ensure victory for our party in the February 2023 election, but we shall also move Nigeria along the path of national greatness by building on the achievements of our party and the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in providing progressive good governance to Nigerians.

” All further information pertaining to your Directorate will be communicated to you through your Director.”