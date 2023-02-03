El-Rufai’s Claim: Our Big Men Are Giving You A Show Of Divisiveness – Adamu Garba Claims

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba has claimed that the big men in the party are putting up a show of divisiveness, but people should not be bothered.

His submission follows the outburst by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on claims of people working against the APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, in the Presidential Villa.

Naija News understands that the APC chieftain took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to submit that the whole leadership of the APC is solidly behind Tinubu contrary to El-Rufai’s claims.

Garba said from President Muhammadu Buhari to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and all APC governors are behind Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

Naija News reported on Wednesday that El-Rufai made some claims that some elements in the Presidential Villa are against Tinubu.

According to El-Rufai, the elements are against Tinubu because their preferred presidential aspirant was defeated in the primaries of the APC.

El-Rufai claimed that those people are working on seeing the ruling party defeated in the February presidential election.

The governor said those individual elements are hiding behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s desire to do what he thinks is right.

However, Garba in his post claimed that the APC big men were giving Nigerians a show by playing divisive and that Nigerians should enjoy the show and not interfere.

The APC chieftain was however optimistic that all the big men of the party would eventually queue behind Tinubu.

He wrote: “Buhari, Osibanjo, SGF, all ministers, all APC governors are solidly behind Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s candidacy.

“Our BIG MEN are giving you a ‘show’ by playing divisive. In the end, they’ll all queue behind Tinubu and APC, a few days before the election.

“Don’t interfere, enjoy the show.”