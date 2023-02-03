El-Rufai Speaks On Osinbajo’s Position Amidst ‘Aso Rock Elements’ Working Against Tinubu

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has dismissed claims that Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is among the ‘Aso Rock elements’ working against the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai had claimed a few days ago that there are some cabals within the presidency who wants the party’s flagbearer, to lose the forthcoming election, however, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed debunked the allegation.

El-Rufai in an interview on Arise TV said that the people he was referring to are northerners who failed to plant their presidential candidate as successor to President Buhari.

He insisted that Osinbajo, who also contested the APC presidential primaries was not among the ‘Aso Rock elements’ as widely reported in some news platforms.

Speaking on the Naira redesign, the governor said the decision to change the currency close to the election was inappropriate.

He said: “This thought, this thinking to change the currency is designed just to bring serious bottleneck that will affect the outcome of the elections because these same people wanted President Buhari to be succeeded by someone else and that person did not win the election and that someone is not the Vice President because I saw some reports in the newspapers mentioning Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, no, not at all.

“These people are northerners like us, they are northerners like Buhari but they are intent on undermining his legacy by ensuring that they cause a crisis because after eight years of Buhari if he is succeeded by another northerner there are chances that we will have more pockets of crisis in the country”