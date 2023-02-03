Ebonyi APGA Guber Candidate Escapes Death As Gunmen Kill Driver, Injure Others

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, Prof. Bernard Odo, has escaped death on Thursday night on his way back home from a campaign rally.

Naija News learnt that Odo’s convoy was attacked by unknown gunmen, who shot his driver that eventually died after a lot of bleeding.

It was gathered his Media Aide, Charles Otu confirmed the incident when he said his principal’s convoy was attacked by suspected gunmen believed to be assassins.

Otu, in his narration, submitted that the attack happened at the Rest House area along the Enugu/Abakaliki expressway, as his principal’s convoy ran into an ambush when they were returning from a campaign rally.

He said the gunmen were in a parked Sienna bus along the road and opened fire on the convoy, with their target on Odo’s vehicle, which according to him was completely shattered.

Otu, in a statement, also revealed that five persons are still missing from the attack, and one of the cars in the convoy was also set ablaze by the gunmen.

He as well recounted how Odo’s driver was shot and how he forced the police orderly to manoeuvre the vehicle out of the area.

The driver, he continued, later died due to the severity of the gunshot injuries he sustained, adding that the orderly and three others sustained bullet wounds.

He said the injured persons are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Abakaliki, the state capital.

It was also learnt that this is the second major attempt on Odo’s life, as he was attacked last year in Izzi Local Government Area where he was going for a campaign.