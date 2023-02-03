Court Fixes Date To Hear Keyamo’s Case Against Atiku

The Federal High Court has fixed March 7 for a hearing in the suit seeking the investigation and prosecution of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, over alleged corruption.

The suit was instituted by the Chief Spokesman for the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Festus Keyamo, following allegations by Atiku’s former media aide, Michael Achimugu.

Keyamo prayed to the court to prosecute Atiku over alleged offenses against the code of conduct for public officers, money laundering, criminal breach of trust, and criminal misappropriation and conspiracy.

Recall that Achimugu, in a series of videos released some weeks ago, claimed that between 1999 and 2007 when Atiku was vice president, he siphoned money with the use of “Special Purpose Vehicles.”

In a ruling on Friday, Justice J. K Omotosho of the Federal High Court ruled that all court processes in the suit filed against Atiku should be served to him.

The judge, therefore, adjourned the matter till March 7, 2023 for hearing.

The court gave an “order granting leave to the plaintiff/ applicant to effect service of the originating summons and all subsequent processes in this suit on the 1st defendant by substituted means to wit: by serving same on any adult staff of the Atiku Abubakar campaign Organization located at Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, besides Access bank, Wuse II, Abuja or by pasting same at a conspicuous part of the Atiku Abubakar campaign organization office located at Ademola Adetokunbo crescent, beside Access bank, Wuse II, Abuja.

“That this matter is adjourned till 7th day of March 2023 for hearing”.