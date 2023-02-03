Supreme Court Affirms Agbu As PDP Guber Candidate In Taraba

The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed Kefas Agbu as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State.

The ruling of the apex bank ended the lawsuits challenging the candidacy of Agbu as the flagbearer of PDP in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

A governorship aspirant in the party, Jerome Nyameh had filed a case against Kefas.

Naija News gathered that Nyameh in the lawsuit filed against Kefas challenged the process that brought him (Kefas) as the governorship candidate of the PDP.

The Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo had in September 2022 dismissed Nyameh’s case against Kefas for lacking in merit.

The Appeal Court sitting in Yola in November 2022 also dismissed the case, describing it as an internal affair of the party.

Nyameh’s appeal was dismissed by the apex court on the grounds that he failed to explore the internal mechanism for peaceful resolution of primary election before rushing to court to institute the suit.

Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim who read the unanimous judgment of the court held that he also failed to join other aspirants that participated in the primary election as defendants as required by law.

The Supreme Court said that the law was clear on conditions precedent to be complied with before any aggrieved governorship aspirant can rush to court.