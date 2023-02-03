Breaking: NBC Slams N2 Million Fine Each On Arise News, TVC

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has slammed a fine of N two million each on Arise News and TVC for alleged breach of national broadcasting codes.

Naija News reports that this revelation was contained in a letter addressed to both media platforms by the NBC Director General, Balarabe Ilelah, on February 3, 2023.

According to the NBC boss, both outfits are expected to pay their fines two weeks after they receive the letters or the sanction would be increased.

The commission claimed that both media outfits breached the following sections of the Code: 1.10.4; 3.1.2; 3.1.2; 3.3.1(e); 4.2.2 (g); 4.2.2 (g); 4.3.1(e); 5.3.3 (c); 5.3.3 (e); 5.3.3 (f); and 5.5.1 (b).

The agency also alleged that TV News was allowing unfair and unbalanced comments to be broadcast on its station, adding that the trend has become a thing to worry about as it has become their style.

The NBC observed that the alleged unprofessional broadcasts by TVC include the Joint media Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council press briefing where Festus Keyamo said “Obasanjo and Atiku run a criminal enterprise, an empire of fraud in Abuja…” and alleged that some goons of Atiku Abubakar were planning to eliminate Michael Achimugu, a whistleblower.

TVC News was also faulted for not giving equal news coverage to other political parties in all their news.

Naija News gathered that in the letter sent to Arise News, NBC as well claimed that the platform breached the following sections of the code: 1.10.4; 3.1.2; 3.3.1(e); 5.3.3 (e); 5.3.3 (f); 5.5.1 (b); 5.5.1 (d); and 5.5.6.

The broadcast of the presidential campaign rally of the PDP in Delta, the interview with former APC Campaign Director, Na’jaatu Muhammed, and the broadcast of the PDP presidential campaign rally in Sokoto was cited as examples.

The commission also rebuked Arise Global Media for allegedly giving prominence to unfair content which is shown on Arise News programme “What is Trending”.