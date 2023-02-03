Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate To 3rd February 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 2nd February, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N760 and sell at N765 on Thursday 2nd February 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

President Muhammadu Buhari boasted on Wednesday that broadband can now be accessed everywhere across Nigeria.

The Nigerian leader said claims that the country has recorded 43% in broadband penetration were false, describing the update as obsolete.

Buhari maintained that there was currently 100 per cent broadband penetration in Nigeria, negating the common belief of some persons.

Naija News understands that Buhari disclosed this at the maiden Digital Economy Conference of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), held at the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry complex.

Speaking through the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isah Patami, the President said: “One of the most richest persons in the world announced that Nigeria, out of the 54 African countries, has outstanding broadband penetration. As I speak to you today, the broadband penetration in Nigeria is 100 percent.”

According to him, from 23 per cent coverage in 2019, the Federal Government had increased the broadband penetration by 77 per cent to 100 percent in 2023.