APC Campaign Council Keeps Mum Over Tinubu’s Latest Gaffe

The Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress has kept mum on the latest gaffe committed by the party’s flagbearer, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News recalls the former Governor of Lagos State was at the Freedom Park in Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Thursday for his presidential campaign rally.

Tinubu, while addressing supporters of the APC at the rally, spoke on his plan for education, insecurity, and job creation.

The former Governor of Lagos State, who spoke in the Yoruba Language in a video spotted online, said Nigerians who have not gained admission and the ones who have gained admission can call him a bastard if they stay in their institutions for more than eight years.

He later corrected himself by saying that students will spend four years in the University and not eight years.

Tinubu had said, “For those that have not gained admission and the ones that are in school, you can call me a bastard if you spend more than eight years in school, you would use eight years to study.”

Naija News reports that the general years for most courses in higher institutions is four years, while courses like Engineering, Agriculture, and some others spend five years in school and Medicine takes six years.

However, as of the time of filing this report, the APC campaign council has yet to react to the comments which has gone viral on the internet and social media platforms.