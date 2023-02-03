Aisha Yesufu Welcomes Politicians Who Would Decamp To Labour Party After Peter Obi’s Win

Human Rights activist, Aisha Yesufu has welcomed politicians who would be decamping to the Labour Party after the emergence of the party’s flagbearer, Peter Obi, as president.

According to her, typical Nigerian politicians would soon start decamping to join Obi and the Labour Party because his win is imminent.

Naija News gathered that Yesufu took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to note that any politician who wants to join the Obi camp would be welcomed.

She also submitted that the only thing Nigerian would be needing from the Obi government if he emerged winner at the polls are good governance, accountability and transparency.

She wrote, “As it becomes more and more glaring that Peter Obi will win this election by the grace of God, the usual politicians will decamp and join him. They are all welcome.

“Good governance, accountability and transparency is what Nigeria expects from his government. Nothing less!”

Recall that the activist had alleged that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar was desperate.

Yesufu on Thursday declared that Obi would not step down for anyone in the 2023 election.

She made the submission in a terse statement via her micro-blogging page, Twitter, adding that Peter Obi is the force.

She wrote: “Atiku is desperate! Peter Obi is leading and is not stepping down for anyone. He is the force!”

She was reacting to the request from Atiku that both Obi and his counterpart in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, should step down for him.