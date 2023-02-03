2023: Tinubu Reveals Aim Of People Behind Naira Scarcity

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu on Friday revealed the alleged plan of those behind the naira and fuel scarcity.

According to Tinubu, those behind the scarcity want to create a scenario that will see the general election postponed.

Tinubu made this claim during the APC presidential rally at Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

He said, “They are hoarding naira so that you can be angry and fight. They want confusion so that the election can be postponed. What they want is an interim government but we are wiser than them. We will not fight. Any rat that eats rat poison will end up killing itself.

“I am in the race for the betterment of the people. If it is what I will eat and what I need personally, God has provided for me. I am in this race to make life good and better for you too.

“Ekiti people are well-educated people. They are well-read; they don’t joke with education. But it is not good to finish schooling and not get a job. So, we shall provide jobs for you.

“On that day, we will trek to the polling booths to cast our votes. Your polling booths are not far from where you live. So, you should walk down to cast your votes.”

Tinubu in a statement released through his media aide, Tunde Rahman, promised to make a difference in governance if given the opportunity.

He said, “I believe each and every Nigerian is entitled to a life of dignity and happiness, free from the fear of hunger, poverty, violence and hopelessness. I believe we can do better as a nation. I believe we must do better. History calls, destiny calls, greatness calls!

“I came here today to offer you my best and assure you that I will always work for you. Take a look at my plan and ideas for the nation. You will like them because they were developed out of concern and hope for your welfare and for your future.

“Parents, don’t you want your children to enjoy a better life? Young people, don’t you want a nation where you can realize your dreams and also be able to care for your parents, yet nurture and have children of your own?

“Join us, elect us so that the government will work to ensure that you have decent jobs, that farmers make a good living, and that enough schools and clinics exist. We will expand the industry, assure your peace and safety, make sure that our nation is well fed and without hunger and we shall renew your hope in Nigeria and in your future.”