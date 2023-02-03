2023 Presidency: Allow My Transporters Distribute Election Materials – MC Oluomo Begs INEC

The Lagos State Parks Management Committee led by Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow his members distribute sensitive electoral materials and transport election officials on Election Day.

This appeal is stated in a letter the union wrote to INEC in January 2023, which states that the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) had been suspended and that INEC should disregard any relationship with them.

The letter reads: “The Lagos State Parks and Garages Management (LASPG) hereby write to bring to your notice that Lagos State and States such as Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and some States are no longer under the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) as transportation is concerned. But under the various States Parks and Garages respectively.

“Our notification and request letter become imperative in order for there not to be technical as well as administrative lacuna in terms of transporting logistics and deployment/retrieval of election materials and personnel to and from all election points in the aforementioned States during the forthcoming 2023 General Election which if not quickly addressed might affect the election day.

“We at Lagos State Parks and Garages, under the Chairmanship of Alhaji (Dr.) Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya do hereby request that INEC should conduct an investigation into this information supplied while at the same time request that all transportation related arrangements in Lagos State should be at our preview because the operation of NURTW in Lagos State has been suspended.”