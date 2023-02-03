2023: NNPP Chairman In Gombe Defects To APC

With barely three weeks to the forthcoming general election, the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso has experienced another setback as the party’s chairman in Gombe State defects to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News understands that the NNPP Gombe State Chairman, Maikano Umar on Friday dumped the party for the ruling APC in the state.

Umar was learnt to have made the announcement of his defection when he visited the state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya at his residence on Friday.

Naija News recalls that similarly, some executives of the party in Zamfara State also defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last week.

It was gathered that the NNPP’s Northeast Zonal Secretary and member of Kwankwaso’s council Babayo Liman, alongside 17 local government executives, dumped the party for the PDP.

This is as Liman disclosed the recent development at a media briefing held at NUJ Secretariat in Damaturu.

According to him, he was resigning his appointment to join the PDP to support its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar because the NNPP has no structure in the zone.

The former NNPP council member alleged the party lacks a vibrant party structure to confront the numerous internal crises at state chapters of the party and also to face the upcoming general elections.

Liman, who pointed out that the above were some of the reasons he and other executives left the party advanced that the party had a crisis in Bauchi which last more than five months without being resolved.

He submitted that if the party can not resolve a crisis within a chapter in five months, what then can they offer Nigerians?

Liman disclosed that five national executives of the NNPP have also defected to PDP in the northeast with him and they include the National treasurer from Bauchi, Alhaji Shehu Barau, National zonal women leader, Hajiya Halima Tafawa Balewa, public relations officer of the zone, Ibrahim Tal.