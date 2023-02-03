2023: Gov. Makinde Announces Indefinite Suspension Of Campaigns, Gives Reason

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has announced the immediate and indefinite suspension of his campaign activities for the 2023 election.

The Governor gave the directive on Friday, 3rd February saying the move is in solidarity with the people over the hardship caused by the naira redesign policy and fuel scarcity.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, Governor Makinde gave the directive during the flag-off of the Omi-Adio-Ido Road on Friday.

He accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government of promoting anti-people policies.

The Governor, therefore, directed leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State to ensure that all campaign activities are suspended until further notice.

“As a mark of honour to citizens and residents of Oyo State, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde has directed that all campaign activities of the party at all levels be suspended until further notice”, the statement read.

He added, “Governor Seyi Makinde’s love for his people necessitated this unprecedented move, at this time. We urge all residents and citizens of the State to remain calm as we navigate through this difficult period together.”