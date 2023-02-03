2023: Even If You Put A Knife In My Neck, I Will Not Change – Wike Gives Update On PDP Crisis

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can’t win the 2023 presidential election without the support of the G5 Governors.

Speaking on Friday during the party’s campaign rally at Okrika Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, Wike declared that even if a knife is put to his neck, he won’t change his mind until the PDP does the right thing.

Addressing the party supporters during the PDP’s campaign rally, Wike said those thinking a cabal within the presidency would help them win have been disappointed already.

He called on the PDP national leadership to reach out to the G5 Governors because regardless of what some others might have assured them, they need the aggrieved Governors to win elections.

Naija News recalls the G5 Governors comprising Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) have vowed not to support the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar except the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu resigns from his post and is replaced by a southerner.

Both parties have so far refused to shift grounds with just a few days to the 2023 general elections and the development has caused a crisis within the PDP.

Speaking on the saga on Friday, Wike said: “I’m a proud man and I take my shoulder very high. It is not to abuse me, come home, and win the election. I have told you, people, even if you put a knife in my neck, I will not change until the right thing is done.

“All the show of pride that G5 is not needed. There is a cabal [sic] in the presidency who has their hopes raised that they will win the elections; have they not been exposed?

“Those saying they don’t want G5 have been exposed, and whatever they do, they need us.”

You Will Fail Without Rivers Votes

Speaking further, Governor Wike urged the PDP leadership not to think the votes from Rivers State would not have a significant impact on the outcome of the 2023 presidency.

“Whether you like it or not you must win Rivers state,” he affirmed.

“If you claim you don’t need Rivers State, you will fail and when they claim to succeed without us, they will fail. All we need is the people’s assurance.”