2023: ‘Atiku Is A Failure’ – Tinubu (Video)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has made a mockery of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that Tinubu during his campaign rally in Akwa Ibom called the former vice president a failure.

The former governor of Lagos State said Atiku failed in his presidential ambition with former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

He also recalled how the PDP flagbearer also failed when he contested against the former president, Goodluck Jonathan, and President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, Atiku is like a student who secured f9 in all the subjects in a school examination.

Aisha Yesufu Welcomes Politicians Who Would Decamp To LP

Meanwhile, Human Rights activist, Aisha Yesufu has welcomed politicians who would be decamping to the Labour Party after the emergence of the party’s flagbearer, Peter Obi, as president.

According to her, typical Nigerian politicians would soon start decamping to join Obi and the Labour Party because his win is imminent.

Naija News gathered that Yesufu took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to note that any politician who wants to join the Obi camp would be welcomed.

She also submitted that the only thing Nigerian would be needing from the Obi government if he emerged as winner at the polls are good governance, accountability, and transparency.