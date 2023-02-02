Yul Edochie Sparks Mixed Reactions Over New Movie Titled ‘Peter Obi’ (Video)

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has come under criticism over the release of a new movie titled ‘Peter Obi’ ahead of the February 2023 election.

Naija News reports that the trailer of the movie shared on Yul’s Instagram page focuses on the lifestyle of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The thespian who played the lead role in the movie surprisingly dumped his deep voice to mimic how Peter Obi talks as well as the use of the popular phrase ‘Go and Verify’.

Some of the scenes in the film also show Yul Edochie dressed in a black outfit like the former governor of Anambra State as he made reference to some of his real-life situations.

The actor might probably want to educate and sensitize Nigerians on the need to support the LP flagbearer, however, many Nigerians have expressed displeasure over the movie while others commended him for the work.

obidiya.1 wrote: “Casting with Peter Obi name is ok but that voice is not his please. Edit bfr u release it. Don’t disrespect our President like u did to May. T for thanks”

gennyluv2 wrote: “Using everything to make money. Is that how Peter obi spaek? So in other ways you are indirectly calling him a stingy man. You can’t try that with atiku or the other mpa”

Chudé wrote: “Yul Edochie will not make heaven, he will not make hell, he will remain in Nigeria…Wetin be this?”

VictorIsrael_ wrote: “Each time this video crosses my timeline, I get pissed all over again. What was Yul Edochie thinking when he picked up this role? Bad representation of Margaret Obi. Asaba movie industry have decided to carry their tomfoolery on Peter Obi”

realkingsley wrote: “Wow: Yul Edochie playing/portraying “Peter Obi” in a film Titled, ‘PETER OBI’ absolutely amazing and incredible.”

g_vibes007 wrote: “That voice change is not necessary. It has destroyed the movie and the message already.”

rockcellyfilms wrote: “Odogwu nwoke you killed the role”

justobidatti wrote: “This Yul Edochie you get werey for head oo you con dey act like our principal

@PeterObi An the wey he walk shocked me”

AChijioke wrote: “#PeterObi by Yul Edochie. It does mean that we all want a leader who isn’t wasteful like many politicians. Change of ideas.”

icey_kingblaise wrote: “Nice one.. But the voice wasn’t necessary.. You can pass your message without mimicking.. BTW, that’s not even Peter Obi’s voice! He has a nice and meek voice. This looks like mockery to me”

bubu_jones77 wrote: “Mimicking his voice in this manner is not Kool tho…it’s a movie so you should have been yourself while telling the story…people will still get the message but trying to ridicule his voice that manner is just not Kool…but great story line…”