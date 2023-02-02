‘You Wasted 8 Years Of Our Lives’ – Adekunle Gold Blasts Buhari

Nigerian afrobeat singer and songwriter, Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for the hardship in the country.

Naija News reports that many Nigerians have been faced with difficult times in the past few months, from fuel scarcity to struggle in swapping the old Naira notes.

However, in a post shared on Twitter, Adekunle Gold said the Buhari administration has wasted eight years of Nigerians’ lives.

The singer noted that the country regressed as a nation since the Buhari administration took over power in 2015.

He tweeted: “This current administration wasted 8 years of our lives. 8 years, we regressed as a nation”

Leaked Tape: Oxlade Fined Hugely For ‘Damages’

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer, Oxlade has been fined five million by the Lagos High Court over a leaked sex tape with a woman on Snapchat.

Recall, in 2022, a sex tape surfaced online without the knowledge and consent of the woman involved in the video.

Following the outrage the leaked tape triggered, the singer was forced to tender a public apology both to his fans and the affected woman identified as John Blessing.

Despite the singer’s apology, Blessing filed a suit seeking N20million damages and a declaration that Oxlade’s act of recording the explicit sexual acts without her knowledge and consent amounted to flagrant contravention of enabling laws and a gross violation of her fundamental rights to dignity, privacy and freedom from discrimination guaranteed under Sections 34 and 37 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended); and Articles 5 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (Ratification and Enforcement), Act, CAP A9, LFN, 20.