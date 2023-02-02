Wike Defends Reversal Of Approval Of Campaign Venue For Atiku’s Rally

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has justified his administration’s action to revoke the approval it earlier granted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to use a stadium in the state for his campaign rally.

This publication earlier reported that the Wike led-government had approved the use of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the PDP presidential rally which is fixed for February 11.

However, in a letter dated January 31, 2023, that was addressed to the Director General of the Atiku campaign organisation and Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Rivers State Commissioner of Sports, Barrister Christopher Green, said the approval has been cancelled.

The statement government in the letter said Atiku campaign organisation was collaborating with the governorship candidate of APC, Tonye Cole to share the venue.

Wike while speaking at the Rivers State PDP campaign rally in the Degema Local Government Area, on Thursday, said the action by the government is in the interest of the state.

He said the intelligence report at its disposal, indicated that the PDP Presidential Campaign Council is to share the use of the facility with the APC, whose activities have been characterized by violence and destruction.

Wike argued that his government could not deny the validity of the intelligence and leave the sporting complex vulnerable to damage.

The governor also refuted claims made by the opposition parties that the state’s opposition parties are being prevented from holding campaign rallies by the new restrictions on the use of public facilities for political campaigns.

According to the governor, those criticising the signing of Executive Orders 21 and 22 which seek a deposit of five million naira caution for the use of public school premises for campaigns and restrict the posting of campaign materials on public infrastructure like flyovers, are attention seekers who cannot win elections.

Wike also said the 2023 election victory will be determined by real voter and charged the people of Degema to mobilise voters for the elections as their votes will count.